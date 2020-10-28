Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen pens moving Medium post about pregnancy loss

Mashable Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Chrissy Teigen has written a moving Medium post about the death of her third child she was expecting with John Legend. 

In the post simply titled "Hi.", Teigen begins by stating she "had no idea when I would be ready to write this." The cookbook author announced her pregnancy in August in Legend's "Wild" music video. In...
