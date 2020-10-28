Praise Zeus! The UK just installed its 20,000th EV charging point
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () It’s a good news day for UK-based electric vehicle drivers. Earlier today, EV charging infrastructure tracker and locator Zap-Map announced that it had just logged the nation’s 20,000tht electric car charging device. EV charging #milestone reached!⚡️🚗 There are now 20,000 charge devices across the UK #EV Find them on Zap-Map➡️https://t.co/rGNYvocPZj pic.twitter.com/IImRuVgf4C — Zap-Map (@zap_map) October 28, 2020 The news comes as the UK closes in on getting its 35,000th individual connector. Over the past 30 days, Zap-Map has tracked 500 new devices being put online, which has made 894 more connectors available across the country. For the sake of clarity,…
