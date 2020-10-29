'Superstore's' Nico Santos talks 'Crazy Rich Asians' and representation in Hollywood

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Don't Miss This Season's Biggest Debut: White Ivy by Susie Yang!



In this “Read with Jenna” Today Show Book Club Pick, a young woman's crush on a privileged classmate becomes a story of love, lies, and dark obsession, offering stark insights into the immigrant.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:23 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Nico Santos from 'Superstore' plays 'Sorry, Bye' Nico Santos, the star of Superstore and Crazy Rich Asians plays our new game, "Sorry, Bye," where he's tasked with picking one item out of a grouping of four to...

Mashable 1 day ago



