Google launches VPN service so Google One users can browse more privately
Friday, 30 October 2020 () One of my favorite things about being a Google Fi subscriber is the service’s built-in VPN service; it’s a neat added layer of security, especially when connected to public Wi-Fi. I’ve also wondered why Google hasn’t made this service available more widely — but no more. Google today announced it’s bringing its VPN service to Google One subscribers on the 2TB plan or higher — the ones starting at $10 a month. This goes for families too — you can share VPN access with up to 5 family members at no extra cost. For those not familiar, VPNs allow you to…
