Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google launches VPN service so Google One users can browse more privately

The Next Web Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
One of my favorite things about being a Google Fi subscriber is the service’s built-in VPN service; it’s a neat added layer of security, especially when connected to public Wi-Fi. I’ve also wondered why Google hasn’t made this service available more widely — but no more. Google today announced it’s bringing its VPN service to Google One subscribers on the 2TB plan or higher — the ones starting at $10 a month. This goes for families too — you can share VPN access with up to 5 family members at no extra cost. For those not familiar, VPNs allow you to…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Google
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Made by Google products go green with recycled materials

Made by Google products go green with recycled materials 01:13

 Google announced that it has achieved one of its goals of using recycled materials in all of its Made by Google products. The company had pledged to achieve the goal by 2022 but have announced that they have achieved it early, The Verge reported. According to Google sustainability systems architect...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How CTV Economics Will Shake Out: Rob Norman [Video]

How CTV Economics Will Shake Out: Rob Norman

For advertisers, it offers the best of both - the impact of television and a smidgen of the targetability of digital. But how is connected TV shaping up, and what will it look like in the next few..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:21Published
Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors [Video]

Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors

Facebook has entered the field of cloud-based gaming service and on October 26 introduced cloud games to its existing Facebook Gaming application. The tech giant's cloud gaming services differs from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
DuckDuckGo Wants More Choice in Search Engines Amid Google Suit [Video]

DuckDuckGo Wants More Choice in Search Engines Amid Google Suit

DuckDuckGo looks to take up more space in the search engine industry after the DOJ filed a lawsuit against Google for monopolizing practices. Gabriel Weinberg, founder and CEO of DuckDuckGo joined..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Google Launches Free VPN For Google One Users With 2TB(+) Plans

 Google One has announced a VPN by Google One for subscribers with a 2TB or higher plan. The free Google VPN addon will roll out for Android, iOS, Windows 10 as...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this