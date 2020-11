YouTuber attacked by flying cheese fondue in spectacular viral video Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

YouTuber Tasty Hoon has gone viral with his latest mukbang video, in which his attempt at a cheese fondue went incredibly, hilariously wrong. At least it still seemed to taste good.



In the eight-minute clip uploaded on Wednesday and shared over 42,000 times on Twitter, the South Korean YouTuber prepared to enjoy a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this