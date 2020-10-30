Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Sony to buy Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billion

The Next Web Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming service, may soon have a new owner. According to a report by Nikkei, Sony is close to finalizing a deal to buy the service for about “more than 100 billion yen,” or about 955 million US dollars. AT&T is Crunchyroll’s current parent company, having bought it in 2018. Though Crunchyroll isn’t quite the size of Hulu or Netflix, at about 70 million free subscribers (3 million paying) its specialized content could help Sony build strong foundations with a loyal audience. The company has already seen major success with the release of the animated Demon Slayer movie, which became…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Sony
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyUSANews

@Dailyusanews Sony is reportedly close to buying Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billion - The Verge: Sony is close to finalizing a dea… https://t.co/4bd0csa8yL 10 minutes ago

TheLedge80

Alex of London aka Alex Ahom Report: Sony to buy Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billion https://t.co/8SJKGJoDBd https://t.co/A3RkSph7W2 11 minutes ago

dariosailor86

dario oliveira RT @thenextweb: Report: Sony to buy Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billion (story by @napilopez) https://t.co/XCnKspKyzW 17 minutes ago

takano_hiro_bot

鷹野廣@年収1000万超え Report: Sony to buy Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billion https://t.co/iqVWJcn2zu 26 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW Report: Sony to buy Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billion (story by @napilopez) https://t.co/XCnKspKyzW 28 minutes ago

darrenculbreath

Darren Culbreath Report: #Sony to buy Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billion #$1billion @napilopez https://t.co/fQ5EgiwAme 30 minutes ago

TNWinsider

TNW Insider Report: Sony to buy Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billion https://t.co/QRyM4CHB1J 32 minutes ago

pauljordanjr

Paul-o-ween Havoc Jordan Sony to Buy Anime Streamer Crunchyroll for Nearly $1 Billion (Report) https://t.co/F1CJWfHk1H 4 hours ago