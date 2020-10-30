Report: Sony to buy Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billion Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming service, may soon have a new owner. According to a report by Nikkei, Sony is close to finalizing a deal to buy the service for about “more than 100 billion yen,” or about 955 million US dollars. AT&T is Crunchyroll’s current parent company, having bought it in 2018. Though Crunchyroll isn’t quite the size of Hulu or Netflix, at about 70 million free subscribers (3 million paying) its specialized content could help Sony build strong foundations with a loyal audience. The company has already seen major success with the release of the animated Demon Slayer movie, which became…



