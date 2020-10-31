Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sean Connery, famed James Bond actor, is dead at 90

Mashable Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Sean Connery, the Academy Award-winning actor who was perhaps best known for his decade-long run as the original James Bond, is dead at the age of 90.

The Scottish actor "died overnight in his sleep, while in the Bahamas," according to the BBC. The same report also notes that "it is understood he had been unwell for some...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90

James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90 00:51

 Original James Bond star Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. TheScottish actor was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen andappeared in seven of the spy thrillers between 1962 and 1983.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News [Video]

Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News

Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published
Sir Sean Connery, Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the big screen, dies aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery, Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the big screen, dies aged 90

Sean Connery was often cited as the world's favourite James Bond, having played him in several films from the 1960s to the 1980s.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:30Published
Rami Malek on No Time To Die: Safin's evil was not easy to inhabit [Video]

Rami Malek on No Time To Die: Safin's evil was not easy to inhabit

Actor Rami Malek speaks about taking on the role of James Bond's latestvillain in No Time To Die, and the challenges of inhabiting the calculatingand evil figure of Safin...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Sean Connery dies, iconic “James Bond” actor passes away at 90

 Sean Connery, the Oscar-winning Scottish actor best known for portraying special agent James Bond more than half a dozen times, has died, the BBC reports....
CBS News

Sean Connery, Oscar Winner And Legendary James Bond Actor, Dead At 90

 Sean Connery, best known for his role as the iconic James Bond, has died at the age of 90, the BBC reported, citing his family.
CBS 2

James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90

 Famous for many roles including that of James Bond, actor Sean Connery has died. He rose to fame as James Bond and stole the hearts of women all over the world....
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this