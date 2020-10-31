Sean Connery, famed James Bond actor, is dead at 90 Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Sean Connery, the Academy Award-winning actor who was perhaps best known for his decade-long run as the original James Bond, is dead at the age of 90.



The Scottish actor "died overnight in his sleep, while in the Bahamas," according to the BBC. The same report also notes that "it is understood he had been unwell for some... 👓 View full article

