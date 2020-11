Brew coffee and espresso at home with a Starbucks Verismo on sale Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

*TL;DR:* Make your favorite Starbucks drinks at home with the Starbucks Verismo System for only $133.99, a 33% savings as of Nov. 1.



--------------------



A fancy cup of coffee at Starbucks can cost a lot. If you go every single day, you could be spending hundreds a year on your morning brew, and that's assuming... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Make a Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew with this TikTok Recipe



This TikTok has the perfect recipe for Starbucks' fall favorite drink, without breaking the bank. Coffee lovers and even Starbucks baristas love this Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew for its taste and value. Credit: What's Trending Duration: 01:06 Published on October 3, 2020

Tweets about this