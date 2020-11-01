Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's final election 2020 message gets big boos during 'SNL' Weekend Update

Mashable Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Saturday Night Live's latest Weekend Update kicked off with a look at one of the more offensively preposterous final election 2020 messages from Donald Trump. You know, the one where he dishonestly and incorrectly claims that doctors want the coronavirus pandemic to continue because they get more money if someone dies from...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan

Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan 01:52

 Stretching into the early hours Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push for re-election in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he held his final campaign rally four years ago. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Saturday 9 p.m. Commitment 2020 update [Video]

Saturday 9 p.m. Commitment 2020 update

Saturday 9 p.m. Commitment 2020 update

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 07:10Published
US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News

Polling for 78 assembly seats is underway in the third and last phase of assembly election in Bihar. Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithila and Tirhut regions comprise the seats for polls in the final round. Goa..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published
Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win [Video]

Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win

Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published