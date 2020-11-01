Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mariah Carey formally kicks off the holiday season, those are the rules

Mashable Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Common wisdom tells us that the annual U.S. holiday season begins after Thanksgiving. But real ones understand that it's actually Mariah Carey who's in charge.

With Halloween officially in the rearview as of Sunday, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer took to her social media accounts with a message. The holiday...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Policewoman rakes in over £1,500 an hour as a Mariah Carey lookalike [Video]

Policewoman rakes in over £1,500 an hour as a Mariah Carey lookalike

An ex-military policewoman is fulfilling her ‘Fantasy’ and raking in over£1,500 an hour for impersonating her idol Mariah Carey – after more than 4,000fans subscribed to her YouTube channel to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
Mariah Carey disappointed classic Christmas track wasn't used in Mean Girls [Video]

Mariah Carey disappointed classic Christmas track wasn't used in Mean Girls

Mariah Carey is disappointed that Tina Fey didn't use her classic holiday tune All I Want for Christmas is You in her teen comedy Mean Girls.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Tina Fey Quizzes Superfan Mariah Carey on 'Mean Girls' | Billboard's Quizzed [Video]

Tina Fey Quizzes Superfan Mariah Carey on 'Mean Girls' | Billboard's Quizzed

Oh, so fetch! In the season 2 premiere episode of Billboard's "Quizzed" video series, 'Mean Girls' star and screenwriter Tina Fey quizzes superfan Mariah Carey to see just how much the singer actually..

Credit: Billboard Quizzed     Duration: 14:49Published

Tweets about this

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL Mariah Carey formally kicks off the holiday season, those are the rules https://t.co/dCDLI52YOg #tech #news… https://t.co/cPedwgvNZc 3 minutes ago

seo_queens

Seo Queen Mariah Carey formally kicks off the holiday season, those are the rules https://t.co/J4vkLy1wnK https://t.co/327p2AVtN9 12 minutes ago

CashWriters

Cash For Writers Mariah Carey formally kicks off the holiday season, those are the rules - https://t.co/aH3FRJwjIf https://t.co/rtcPflQt2j 21 minutes ago

WebHostingUK

GHI WEB HOSTING DIGITAL MARKETING ONLINE Mariah Carey formally kicks off the holiday season, those are the rules https://t.co/PUygrxRr84 https://t.co/1q49jQlBRA 34 minutes ago

vikramspawar

VIkram Pawar Mariah Carey formally kicks off the holiday season, those are the rules https://t.co/pFMymoMY70 42 minutes ago

elearning_utad

e-learning UTAD Mariah Carey formally kicks off the holiday season, those are the rules https://t.co/tIVJPmQSgw | (@mashable43 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Mariah Carey formally kicks off the holiday season, those are the rules https://t.co/jU4oNDpny6 45 minutes ago