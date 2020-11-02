Micromanaging sucks — especially when it’s about your ‘Zoom shoes’ Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Approximately seven months ago the world of work — as most of us knew it — was turned upside down. As offices shut down and people were sent home to work, the lines between personal and professional became increasingly blurry. Employees had to get used to this new normal but… so did employers. [Read: 4 ridiculously easy ways you can be more eco-friendly] Some managers have embraced the opportunity to take stock of their leadership style, making an effort to ensure their employees feel trusted and appreciated. Others are showing symptoms of micro-managing and paranoia. And if you don’t believe me,…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

