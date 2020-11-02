John Oliver breaks down Trump's severe mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check



By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider,.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:44 Published 2 days ago Trump Receives Massive Support In Areas With Worst COVID-19 Surges



U.S. voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see Trump’s response to the coronavirus. In places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump received enormous support. In the 376 counties.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 3 days ago High COVID-19 Death Rates In Own Backyard Fails To Sway Trump Supporters



A new Reuters analysis reveals President Donald Trump actually performed better this year than he did in 2016, in counties where many have died from COVID-19. Results from 139 counties in 19 different.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40 Published 4 days ago