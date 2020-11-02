John Oliver breaks down Trump's severe mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic

Radiologist Dr. Scott Atlas has no qualifications or experience in public health, epidemiology, or infectious diseases. A top adviser to President Donald Trump on the coronavirus pandemic, Atlas advocates a controversial 'herd immunity' approach. In a recent interview, Atlas blasted lockdowns as 'an...
By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider,..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:44Published
A new Reuters analysis reveals President Donald Trump actually performed better this year than he did in 2016, in counties where many have died from COVID-19. Results from 139 counties in 19 different..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40Published