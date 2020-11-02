Global  
 

John Oliver breaks down Trump's severe mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic

Mashable Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump has made so many headlines with his serious mishandling of the pandemic that it's difficult to keep track of them all.

Enter John Oliver. The Last Week Tonight host has previously criticized the president's early response to the pandemic, as well as his handling of testing — but in the video above, he breaks...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump's 'Dr. Herd Immunity' Gives Interview To Russian Propaganda TV Channel

Trump's 'Dr. Herd Immunity' Gives Interview To Russian Propaganda TV Channel 00:44

 Radiologist Dr. Scott Atlas has no qualifications or experience in public health, epidemiology, or infectious diseases. A top adviser to President Donald Trump on the coronavirus pandemic, Atlas advocates a controversial 'herd immunity' approach. In a recent interview, Atlas blasted lockdowns as 'an...

By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider,..

U.S. voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see Trump’s response to the coronavirus. In places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump received enormous support. In the 376 counties..

A new Reuters analysis reveals President Donald Trump actually performed better this year than he did in 2016, in counties where many have died from COVID-19. Results from 139 counties in 19 different..

