Netflix's extravagant 'Bridgerton' teaser looks like Georgian 'Gossip Girl' (perfect) Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

When the teaser for Netflix's Bridgerton flashes the word SHONDALAND, the one thing we expect is... scandal.



Bridgerton — which looks like an extra-horny Georgian Gossip Girl — takes place in London high society, where Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) is looking for a husband. Her efforts are hindered by Lady Whistledown... 👓 View full article

