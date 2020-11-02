Apple to reveal ARM-based Macs at ‘One More Thing’ event on November 10
Monday, 2 November 2020 () It’s been a busy few months for Apple, despite the ongoing pandemic. After hosting virtual events for new iPads and then new iPhones, the company today announced it will be hosting a “One More Thing” event on November 10 at 10:00AM PST. “One more thing” is an iconic phrase for Apple, often used by Steve Jobs when announcing an important or surprise new product. This time around, we know at least some of what to expect: Apple‘s first Macs built on its own ARM-based processors. The Macs will share their fundamental architecture with iPhones and iPads, and promise greater performance per…
PHOENIX - With election campaign ads flooding the TV airwaves, some other TV advertisers are turning to connected TV to get their message across. More than $1 billion has now been spent on TV ads for..