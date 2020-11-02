Apple to reveal ARM-based Macs at ‘One More Thing’ event on November 10 Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

It’s been a busy few months for Apple, despite the ongoing pandemic. After hosting virtual events for new iPads and then new iPhones, the company today announced it will be hosting a “One More Thing” event on November 10 at 10:00AM PST. “One more thing” is an iconic phrase for Apple, often used by Steve Jobs when announcing an important or surprise new product. This time around, we know at least some of what to expect: Apple‘s first Macs built on its own ARM-based processors. The Macs will share their fundamental architecture with iPhones and iPads, and promise greater performance per…



