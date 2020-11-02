Trump spends final day of campaign trashing Lady Gaga and 'Beyonsee' Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump chose an odd, but somehow fitting final message to close out his campaign — no celebrity is as good as he is.



Trump, ever-focused on his own fame and popularity, went after Lady Gaga, "Beyonsee" (a clear mispronunciation of Beyoncé), LeBron James, and even Jon Bon Jovi.



The president hammed up... 👓 View full article

