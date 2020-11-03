Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote

Mashable Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
So, you've cast your ballot. Maybe you've already logged some hours phone banking, you've made donations to candidates and advocacy organizations, and you've checked on the people in your life to make sure they participate in the election.

Still feeling antsy, nervous, powerless? If you're like me, you're thinking about all...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Fiat 500 Cabrio and HB Preview [Video]

New Fiat 500 Cabrio and HB Preview

To follow the debut of the New 500 to the Italian press, the Group is opening the doors of its historic Mirafiori plant in Turin, where every day the women and men of FCA create this gem of technology,..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:14Published
Majority of Americans think 2020 will be the most important election of their lifetime [Video]

Majority of Americans think 2020 will be the most important election of their lifetime

Four in five Americans said 2020 has made them want to stand up for what they believe in more than ever before, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans found 79% said this year has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Three Things You Can Do To Make Waiting in Line To Vote Fun [Video]

Three Things You Can Do To Make Waiting in Line To Vote Fun

For most people, voting will be a very uneventful experience. In many states, however, the lines to vote are very long. If you happen to be caught standing in one of these long lines, here are three..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this

TANAZEFTIAYMAN

TANAZEFTI AYMAN🇹🇳🇨🇦 From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/reyiuwafkT 46 seconds ago

tomasee

Tomás Loyola Barberis From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/IAtpCfCVMC via @mashable https://t.co/F9pJuw1Uhw 9 minutes ago

vikramspawar

VIkram Pawar From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/G4FWVWsjxt 10 minutes ago

PavelNosok

Pavel Nosok From pizza to playlists, here’s how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/j4ejadw1Xa 10 minutes ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/iEiNniu7H2 #tech #news… https://t.co/brH7nXNJ9o 14 minutes ago

WebHostingUK

GHI WEB HOSTING DIGITAL MARKETING ONLINE From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/R9VAWPNVS5 https://t.co/QcueWJVQbP 15 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/LfydPKscmy 15 minutes ago

GeekInfoNow

GeekinfoNow From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/gUJlcaLgwo 15 minutes ago