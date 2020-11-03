TANAZEFTI AYMAN🇹🇳🇨🇦 From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/reyiuwafkT 46 seconds ago Tomás Loyola Barberis From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/IAtpCfCVMC via @mashable https://t.co/F9pJuw1Uhw 9 minutes ago VIkram Pawar From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/G4FWVWsjxt 10 minutes ago Pavel Nosok From pizza to playlists, here’s how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/j4ejadw1Xa 10 minutes ago TECH|GEEK|REBEL From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/iEiNniu7H2 #tech #news… https://t.co/brH7nXNJ9o 14 minutes ago GHI WEB HOSTING DIGITAL MARKETING ONLINE From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/R9VAWPNVS5 https://t.co/QcueWJVQbP 15 minutes ago Lucas Wyrsch From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/LfydPKscmy 15 minutes ago GeekinfoNow From pizza to playlists, here's how to help people standing in line to vote https://t.co/gUJlcaLgwo 15 minutes ago