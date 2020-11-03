Electoral college map memes are as funny as they are triggering Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )





You may recall that in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote over Donald Trump by nearly three million votes. But because the 2016 electoral college map showed an unexpected sea of red, Trump became president.



The... Who among us hasn't been burned by the sheer sight of an electoral college map?You may recall that in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote over Donald Trump by nearly three million votes. But because the 2016 electoral college map showed an unexpected sea of red, Trump became president.The 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

