Why the flood of misinformation in Pennsylvania is a huge problem Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

We might not know who won Pennsylvania until the end of the week. That leaves a lot of time for misinformation to spread like wildfire — and help Republicans create the impression the election was "stolen" from them.



Thanks to a Supreme Court decision, the state's 2.5 million mail-in ballots can be counted if they arrive... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pennsylvania Early Focus, Election Day Misinformation



New York (CNN Business) Pennsylvania, which could be critical in determining who wins the presidency, has emerged as an early focus of online misinformation on Election Day, with much of it coming from.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago

