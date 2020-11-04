Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why the flood of misinformation in Pennsylvania is a huge problem

Mashable Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
We might not know who won Pennsylvania until the end of the week. That leaves a lot of time for misinformation to spread like wildfire — and help Republicans create the impression the election was "stolen" from them. 

Thanks to a Supreme Court decision, the state's 2.5 million mail-in ballots can be counted if they arrive...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Early Focus, Election Day Misinformation [Video]

Pennsylvania Early Focus, Election Day Misinformation

New York (CNN Business) Pennsylvania, which could be critical in determining who wins the presidency, has emerged as an early focus of online misinformation on Election Day, with much of it coming from..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published