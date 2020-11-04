Verified 'Elon Musk' Twitter account celebrates election with crypto scam

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Elon Musk Casts Doubt on COVID-19 Testing After Receiving Positive and Negative Results



Elon Musk Casts Doubt on COVID-19 Testing After Receiving Positive and Negative Results. Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to reveal that he might have COVID-19. . The Tesla CEO said he’d.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13 Published 2 hours ago Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets



Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account



U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's Twitter account was briefly restricted on Thursday, causing an outcry from Republican lawmakers who accused social media companies of acting like.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54 Published on October 16, 2020