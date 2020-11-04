Verified 'Elon Musk' Twitter account celebrates election with crypto scam
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () The 2020 U.S. presidential election may still be unresolved as of Wednesday morning, but "Elon Musk" wanted to celebrate! And, like so many countless times before, he decided the best way to do so was to give away scores of cryptocurrency via his Twitter account.
That is, if the verified Twitter account with the display name...
Amid President Donald Trump's frantic tweets demanding a stop to voting, Twitter itself is being sued for not suspending Trump's account.
Business Insider reports the suit comes from two national, nonpartisan organizations.
They're calling for CEO Jack Dorsey to temporarily suspend Trump's Twitter...