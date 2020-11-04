Want to soothe election nerves? Donate to causes doing the work.
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () As the country awaits the final call on the 2020 presidential election, many Americans are understandably stressed by the uncertainty. While millions of votes still need to be counted, some online have highlighted the need for continued work in the days after the election and beyond, no matter who wins.
According to Business Insider, election anxiety can make a big impact on your mental health, productivity, and job performance. "Doom scrolling" through news or social media, political discussions at work and working without rest can only make things worse. Amy Morin a psychotherapist and...