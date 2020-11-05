Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California Voters Pass Version 2.0 of the CCPA Privacy Legislation

WebProNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
WebProNews
California Voters Pass Version 2.0 of the CCPA Privacy Legislation

California voters passed Proposition 24, widely considered to be version 2.0 of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

California Voters Pass Version 2.0 of the CCPA Privacy Legislation
Matt Milano
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry: California For Christmas

Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry: California For Christmas 00:33

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to spend Christmas in California due to the latest U.K. lockdown and the postponement of Duchess Meghan’s privacy trial until fall 2021. ELLE.com has learned from a source close to Prince Harry and Meghan that it is "anticipated they will be at their...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Bumpy Road Ahead’ To Apple’s IDFA Change: Forrester’s Liu [Video]

‘Bumpy Road Ahead’ To Apple’s IDFA Change: Forrester’s Liu

Privacy legislation and browsers' third-party cookie deprecation were just the start. Tech companies' latest moves to limit ad targeting aim to do so at the operation system level. Apple has declared..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:24Published

Tweets about this

WebProNews

WPN California Voters Pass Version 2.0 of the CCPA Privacy Legislation https://t.co/WFloC0FJQJ 30 minutes ago