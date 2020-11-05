You deserve this delightful 'LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special' trailer
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () The holidays are a time for friends, family, and — time travel?!
That's right, Disney's LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is here with the ultimate Star Wars Christmas special: A journey through space and time that unites our favorite characters in ways we never dared imagine. The trailer teases Rey hanging with Luke and Yoda...
John Boyega had a "very honest" conversation with a Disney executive after he took the studio to task over his side-lined role in the Star Wars franchise with his public criticism over how he was marketed and then his character Finn was pushed aside over the course of the trilogy.