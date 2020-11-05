Nevada gets memed for taking its sweet time to release their vote counts Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Hello and welcome to Thursday, or Third Tuesday, or Election Day Three, whatever you want to call it.



The U.S. is still waiting intently on the final vote counts in key swing states, including Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada. Former Vice President Joe Biden remains in the lead over President Donald Trump, but... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 2 hours ago State officials say vote counting will still take time 02:01 This morning, the wait continues as we still don't have a winner in the presidential election. Ballots are still being counted in critical battleground states, including here in Nevada. You Might Like

Tweets about this

