John Legend celebrates Biden passing Trump in Georgia with the perfect cover

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Latest look at the Electoral map with Biden ahead in Georgia



Overnight, Joe Biden took the lead in the state of Georgia. He was ahead of President Trump by 917 votes. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 00:50 Published 6 minutes ago More tension as Trump lead narrows in Georgia



Trump supporters are growing agitated in Georgia as the world waits to see who will win the US election, Donald Trump or Joe Biden Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:31 Published 12 hours ago Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount



President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 22 hours ago