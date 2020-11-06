Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Legend celebrates Biden passing Trump in Georgia with the perfect cover

Mashable Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
It's finally happened.

A little after 4 a.m. ET on Friday, and after hours of steadily closing the gap, Joe Biden pulled ahead of Donald Trump in the closely watched, key battleground state of Georgia in the presidential election, with 99 percent of votes in the state counted.



Latest group of votes reported from Clayton...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’

John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’ 00:42

 John Legend appeared to throw shade at those musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump, as he performed in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday night.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Latest look at the Electoral map with Biden ahead in Georgia [Video]

Latest look at the Electoral map with Biden ahead in Georgia

Overnight, Joe Biden took the lead in the state of Georgia. He was ahead of President Trump by 917 votes.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:50Published
More tension as Trump lead narrows in Georgia [Video]

More tension as Trump lead narrows in Georgia

Trump supporters are growing agitated in Georgia as the world waits to see who will win the US election, Donald Trump or Joe Biden

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:31Published
Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount [Video]

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount

President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published