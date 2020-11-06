How to protect your AI systems against adversarial machine learning
Friday, 6 November 2020 () With machine learning becoming increasingly popular, one thing that has been worrying experts is the security threats the technology will entail. We are still exploring the possibilities: The breakdown of autonomous driving systems? Inconspicuous theft of sensitive data from deep neural networks? Failure of deep learning–based biometric authentication? Subtle bypass of content moderation algorithms? Meanwhile, machine learning algorithms have already found their way into critical fields such as finance, health care, and transportation, where security failures can have severe repercussion. Parallel to the increased adoption of machine learning algorithms in different domains, there has been growing interest in adversarial machine learning, the…
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering during his election rally in Bihar's Araria ahead of final round of voting for state Assembly. Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on the Electronic Voting Machine and called it 'MVM' meaning Modi Voting Machine. Rahul Gandhi said, "EVM is not EVM, but MVM -...