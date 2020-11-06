Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to protect your AI systems against adversarial machine learning

The Next Web Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
With machine learning becoming increasingly popular, one thing that has been worrying experts is the security threats the technology will entail. We are still exploring the possibilities: The breakdown of autonomous driving systems? Inconspicuous theft of sensitive data from deep neural networks? Failure of deep learning–based biometric authentication? Subtle bypass of content moderation algorithms? Meanwhile, machine learning algorithms have already found their way into critical fields such as finance, health care, and transportation, where security failures can have severe repercussion. Parallel to the increased adoption of machine learning algorithms in different domains, there has been growing interest in adversarial machine learning, the…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rahul Gandhi renames EVM as Modi Voting Machine

Rahul Gandhi renames EVM as Modi Voting Machine 01:46

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering during his election rally in Bihar's Araria ahead of final round of voting for state Assembly. Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on the Electronic Voting Machine and called it 'MVM' meaning Modi Voting Machine. Rahul Gandhi said, "EVM is not EVM, but MVM -...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Remote Learning Centers Across Westchester Ease Working Parents' Minds By Keeping Kids Engaged In School [Video]

Remote Learning Centers Across Westchester Ease Working Parents' Minds By Keeping Kids Engaged In School

It's a worry for so many families -- parents who must work while their children stay home for remote learning. A program in Westchester is easing minds and safeguarding young students; CBS2's Tony..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published
9 Weeks In, Anna ISD Drops Online Learning, Face-To-Face Instruction Returns Nov. 3 [Video]

9 Weeks In, Anna ISD Drops Online Learning, Face-To-Face Instruction Returns Nov. 3

After offering nine weeks of online learning, the Anna ISD Board of Trustees approved the administrative recommendation to suspend at-home learning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:58Published
India’s growing education divide [Video]

India’s growing education divide

In India, some schools have begun to partially reopen after months of closure. But for most of the country’s 320 million students, education has remained severely impacted since the lockdown began...

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 08:27Published