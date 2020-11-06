PlayStation 5 review: A big upgrade, and a bigger role for choice
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
PlayStation 5
$499 ($399 for disc drive-free Digital Edition)
View Product
The Good
Big performance gains over PS4 • PS4 Pro • Cutting edge graphics • A true
The Bad
It's big. Really • really big. • You need the latest TV tech to take full advantage • Backward compatible games need PS5 updates to fully benefit...
PlayStation 5
$499 ($399 for disc drive-free Digital Edition)
View Product
The Good
Big performance gains over PS4 • PS4 Pro • Cutting edge graphics • A true
The Bad
It's big. Really • really big. • You need the latest TV tech to take full advantage • Backward compatible games need PS5 updates to fully benefit...
|
|
|
You Might Like