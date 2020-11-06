Global  
 

Johnny Depp will not play Grindelwald in future 'Fantastic Beasts' films

Mashable Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Johnny Depp announced on Instagram that he will no longer play Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spinoff series Fantastic Beasts. 

His Instagram post clarified that Warner Bros. asked him to "resign" from his role and that he "agreed to that request." 

Warner Bros. decision to ask Depp to abandon the role he has...
