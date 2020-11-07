Global  
 

Van Jones' moving reaction to Joe Biden's presumed election win pretty much says it all

Mashable Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Nailed it.

In the breathless moments after major networks called the 2020 election for presumed President-elect Joe Biden, the response from CNN's Van Jones stands out. He was moved to tears and silence as he collected himself, describing his feelings on a Biden win after four years of divisive, toxic rhetoric from 1600...
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Joe Biden Watching Election Results In Wilmington

Joe Biden Watching Election Results In Wilmington 01:45

 Greg Argos reports.

