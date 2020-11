Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Alex Trebek, a staple of TV's game show genre thanks to his almost four-decade run as Jeopardy! host, is dead at 80.



Trebek died at home early Sunday morning, as first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by Variety, as well as Jeopardy!'s official Twitter account. His death marks the end of what had been a very public struggle...