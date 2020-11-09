John Oliver has a creative suggestion for pranking Trump's voter fraud hotline
Monday, 9 November 2020 () U.S. election week has been long, hectic, and filled with highs and lows — and amid the tension of the lengthy vote count, Donald Trump's baseless claims of fraud, and the fact America will soon be getting a brand new president in Joe Biden, it's more than possible that you may have missed a few things along the way.
President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his closest allies, have produced a shred of evidence to support such allegations. Even the steadfastly...