Here’s how to make your website more accessible Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

There are many things to consider when setting up a website, and accessibility is one factor that can sometimes be overlooked. An accessible website is one that’s optimized for all people, including those with impaired vision or hearing, motor difficulties, or learning disabilities. Having an accessible website is not only a responsibility against discrimination, but it’s also a legal requirement in several countries, and you open yourself up to lawsuits by not adhering to the guidelines. Additionally, from a business marketing perspective, the design and functionality features mean that accessible websites perform better and are higher ranking in search engine…



