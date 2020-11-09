Icy moon Europa may glow in the dark, experiments suggest Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

By replicating conditions that may be present on the surface of Europa, one of Jupiter's dozens of moons, scientists found that this icy orb might glow.



Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) created glowing pieces of ice by freezing water and various water/salt solutions that are most likely to be present on... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

