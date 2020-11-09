Walk through Vincent van Gogh's masterpieces at this immersive exhibit ― Future Blink
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
A museum in Indianapolis is launching the largest exhibit in its history: An immersive digital display of Vincent van Gogh's paintings spanning nearly 30,000 square feet. Read more...
More about Mashable Video, Arts, Museums, Vincent Van Gogh, and Immersive Experiences
A museum in Indianapolis is launching the largest exhibit in its history: An immersive digital display of Vincent van Gogh's paintings spanning nearly 30,000 square feet. Read more...
More about Mashable Video, Arts, Museums, Vincent Van Gogh, and Immersive Experiences
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources