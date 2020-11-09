Global  
 

Here’s what you need to know about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

The Next Web Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Here’s what you need to know about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccineUS drug manufacturer Pfizer, in partnership with German medical research company BioNTech, today announced its ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials had reached a significant milestone in the form of a preliminary efficacy rate of 90%. This is good news, but based on what we know so far it’s far too early to start celebrating. Here’s what you need to know. Let’s begin with the news. Pfizer, in a press release, claims a 90% reduction in symptomatic COVID-19 cases among those who took the vaccine versus those who received a placebo. These are preliminary results as a part of the company’s phase three…


Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Pfizer Says Early Data Shows Its COVID Vaccine Is 90% Effective

Pfizer Says Early Data Shows Its COVID Vaccine Is 90% Effective 00:26

 Drugmaker Pfizer said Monday an early look at data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective -- a much better than expected efficacy if the trend continues.

Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution [Video]

Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference thePfizer-BioNTech vaccine had cleared a “significant hurdle” but there were moreto come before it could be used.

Pfizer: Early Analysis Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective [Video]

Pfizer: Early Analysis Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective

Drugmaker Pfizer said data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective

COVID-19 vaccine could be available by '3rd week of November' [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine could be available by '3rd week of November'

New this morning - Pfizer says early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective. That is much better than expected.

Oil jumps on vaccine hopes and OPEC+ supply signal

 Oil jumped by almost 10% on Monday for its biggest daily gain in almost six months after news of a highly effective Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 and Saudi...
Coronavirus Covid 19: Pfizer says vaccine is looking 90 per cent effective

Coronavirus Covid 19: Pfizer says vaccine is looking 90 per cent effective Pfizer said Monday that early results from its coronavirus vaccine suggest the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19,...
Trump celebrates Pfizer announcing a successful COVID-19 vaccine, days after he lost the US election

 Pfizer announced that its vaccine had succeeded in the final stage of clinical trials and was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
