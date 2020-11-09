Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cut down on clutter with a headphone stand that's also a charger

Mashable Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
*TL;DR: *Tidy up your space with this* *two-in-one headphone stand and charger, on sale for $85.99 as of Nov. 9. 

--------------------

Snag yourself something simple to begin whipping your desk into shape — this two-in-one headphone stand and charger from Oakywood, for example. A delightful addition to your...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like