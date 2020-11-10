Global  
 

McDonald’s to launch McPlant burger in 2021 to take on the Impossible Whopper

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
McDonald’s to launch McPlant burger in 2021 to take on the Impossible WhopperAfter the success of Burger King’s Impossible Whopper, McDonald’s today revealed it will be rolling out its own plant-based option next year: say hello to the McPlant. Yes, that’s the actual name they’re going with. McDonald’s announced it would begin testing its new plant-based burger in select markets starting in 2021, before potentially expanding to other regions. The company trialed a plant-based burger using Beyond Meat patties last year in Canada, and indeed Beyond told CNBC it co-created the new burger with McDonald’s. It’s not clear, however, to what extent Beyond will be involved with the McPlant as a final product.…

This story continues at The Next Web
News video: McDonald's is adding the McPlant, a plant-based burger, to its menu

McDonald's is adding the McPlant, a plant-based burger, to its menu 00:41

 McDonald's also confirmed its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich would arrive in the U.S. early next year.

