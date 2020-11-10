Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jimmy Fallon surprises a post-election Steve Kornacki in his very messy office

Mashable Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Ever wondered where Steve Kornacki disappeared to during the (incredibly brief) moments when he wasn't scribbling on that election map?

Well, wonder no more. During a segment on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon decided to thank the NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent by wandering down a floor to pay him a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Decision 2020: Steve Kornacki breaks down election outlook [Video]

Decision 2020: Steve Kornacki breaks down election outlook

Steve Kornacki with NBC News joined our Charles Benson today to talk about the upcoming election and what we can expect to see.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:08Published