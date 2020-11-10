Jimmy Fallon surprises a post-election Steve Kornacki in his very messy office
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Ever wondered where Steve Kornacki disappeared to during the (incredibly brief) moments when he wasn't scribbling on that election map?
Well, wonder no more. During a segment on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon decided to thank the NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent by wandering down a floor to pay him a...
Ever wondered where Steve Kornacki disappeared to during the (incredibly brief) moments when he wasn't scribbling on that election map?
Well, wonder no more. During a segment on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon decided to thank the NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent by wandering down a floor to pay him a...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources