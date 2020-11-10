Trevor Noah revels in Biden win and the return to 'speeches that sound like speeches' Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Did President-Elect Joe Biden's victory speech seem weirdly...normal to you? Like, no blame, no fear-mongering, no sensationalism, no mention of Hillary Clinton? You weren't the only one.



"I didn’t hear him say anything bad about anybody,” said CNN's Van Jones immediately after Biden's speech on Saturday. "Boring is the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

