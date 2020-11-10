Global  
 

Every planet in our Solar System will be visible this week — here’s how to spot them

The Next Web Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Every planet in our Solar System will be visible this week — here’s how to spot themAll the planets in the Solar System are visible in the night sky this week, making a beautiful sight for stargazers. Even the outermost planets — Uranus, and Neptune (plus the dwarf planet Pluto) can be seen by observers using telescopes. Jupiter and Saturn can easily be found in the southwestern region of the evening skies, while everyone’s favorite ex-planet, Pluto, can be found by skilled amateur astronomers. Venus and Mercury, huddling close to the Sun, can be seen just before sunrise. Mars, meanwhile, is spending its time with our two ice giants — Uranus and Neptune. Fire and ice…

Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Published
News video: Scientists Discover a Planet Where It Rains Rocks and Its Oceans Are Literally Lava

Scientists Discover a Planet Where It Rains Rocks and Its Oceans Are Literally Lava

 This planet, called K2-141b, is so 2020.

