Collins Dictionary names 'lockdown' the word of the year, as if any of us needed a reminder

Mashable Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
It's been an unprecedented, weird year, hasn't it? Now we're in November, we can finally say, the end of 2020 is nigh. It can't come soon enough. 

Before it does, one annual thing dictionaries love to do is declare a word of the year — a term that sums up the zeitgeist, the mood, or political events that defined the year in...
Collins Dictionary names 'lockdown' its word of the year for 2020

Collins Dictionary names 'lockdown' its word of the year for 2020

 Collins Dictionary has named “lockdown” as its Word of the Year 2020 after asharp increase in its usage amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dictionary saidit added the term because it “encapsulates the shared experience of billionsof people who have had to restrict their daily lives in order to...

