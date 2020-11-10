Global  
 

Where to buy the Xbox Series X and Series S on launch day

Mashable Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The long-awaited Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are finally here. As of Nov. 10, you can grab them from major retailers. If you missed out on the pre-orders, you might still be able to score one on release day. The Series X and Series S are available at stores like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Costco, and Sam’s...
