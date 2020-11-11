Global  
 

New MacBook Air has a 720p camera, but Apple says M1 chip will make it better

The Next Web Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Apple announced the new MacBook Air with its own M1 chip last night along with a few other machines. During the presentation, the company claimed that the new MacBook Air will have better camera performance than its predecessor. If you look at the specifications of the new offering, Apple‘s still shipping a 720p camera on the front for video calls. But the firm says that the Image Signal Processor (ISP) on its M1 chip. will improve the call quality. It will expectedly reduce noise, offer a better dynamic range, and, adjust white balance automatically. Plus, there’s a feature called ML-enhanced…

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip

Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip 00:50

 Apple Debuts New M1 Mac Chip. The new 8-core chip was announced during an Apple launch event on Tuesday. According to Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, . the company strived to achieve "industry-leading performance and features while relentlessly focusing on...

