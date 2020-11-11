Global  
 

Chipotle Set to Open Digital Kitchen, First Digital-Only Restaurant

Chipotle Set to Open Digital Kitchen, First Digital-Only Restaurant

Chipotle has announced its first digital-only restaurant, potentially disrupting the restaurant industry during one of its most challenging periods.

Chipotle Set to Open Digital Kitchen, First Digital-Only Restaurant
 Chipotle doesn't want you to eat at its newest restaurant. That's right, the burrito chain is opening a new prototype called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.

Chipotle To Open Its First Digital-only Restaurant This Weekend

 Chipotle Mexican Grill said it will open its first-ever digital-only restaurant in New York on Saturday. The move is part of efforts by the Mexican food chain to...
Chipotle is opening its first 'dark' restaurant, which will only make food for collection and delivery

 Chipotle's "digital-only" restaurant in Highland Falls, New York won't have a dining room, and customers collect orders from a lobby.
Chipotle Mexican Grill to open its first digital-only location as online sales soar

 Chipotle aims to enter more urban areas that wouldn't support a full-size restaurant with a digital-only establishment.
