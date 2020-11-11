Chipotle Set to Open Digital Kitchen, First Digital-Only Restaurant
Chipotle has announced its first digital-only restaurant, potentially disrupting the restaurant industry during one of its most challenging periods.
Chipotle doesn't want you to eat at its newest restaurant. That's right, the burrito chain is opening a new prototype called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.
On Saturday, Chipotle is opening its first "dark" kitchen Saturday.
Business Insider reports the "digital-only" restaurant won't have a dining room: it's for collection and delivery only.
The..
