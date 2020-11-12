Google warns Google Drive users: Use it, or lose your files
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () It's 10 p.m. Do you know where your files are?
Google announced a new storage policy Wednesday governing user accounts, and while most of the resulting headlines focused of a new price tag for Google Photos, an important change went mostly overlooked. Notably, going forward, Google says that if you don't check in on your...
The Volvo XC40 Recharge luxury compact SUV, the first pure electric vehicle from the Swedish carmaker, has been selected as a 2021 North American Utility of the Year semi-finalist. It is the seventh Volvo in six years to be in the running for the prestigious award. The XC40 Recharge is everything...