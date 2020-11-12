Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google warns Google Drive users: Use it, or lose your files

Mashable Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
It's 10 p.m. Do you know where your files are?

Google announced a new storage policy Wednesday governing user accounts, and while most of the resulting headlines focused of a new price tag for Google Photos, an important change went mostly overlooked. Notably, going forward, Google says that if you don't check in on your...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: Volvo XC40 Recharge Design in Studio

Volvo XC40 Recharge Design in Studio 02:16

 The Volvo XC40 Recharge luxury compact SUV, the first pure electric vehicle from the Swedish carmaker, has been selected as a 2021 North American Utility of the Year semi-finalist. It is the seventh Volvo in six years to be in the running for the prestigious award. The XC40 Recharge is everything...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google Pay gets revised logo in India [Video]

Google Pay gets revised logo in India

Tech giant Google's Pay app- Google Pay (formerly known as Tez and popularly called GPay) in India has been spotted with a colourful new logo. The new logo is currently live only for selected users...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls [Video]

Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls

Tech giant Google is introducing custom backgrounds for its Meet video-conferencing platform, the company announced in a blog post. According to The Verge, if the user makes use of Meet in Google's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Made by Google products go green with recycled materials [Video]

Made by Google products go green with recycled materials

Google announced that it has achieved one of its goals of using recycled materials in all of its Made by Google products. The company had pledged to achieve the goal by 2022 but have announced that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published