YouTube videos won't play right now, and maybe that's for the best
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
What in the world are Flat Earthers going to do?
Everyone's second-favorite radicalization engine came crashing to a halt late Wednesday afternoon as YouTube videos refused to play. The website itself loads just fine, but videos only display error messages when users attempt to play them.
According to DownDetector, which...
What in the world are Flat Earthers going to do?
Everyone's second-favorite radicalization engine came crashing to a halt late Wednesday afternoon as YouTube videos refused to play. The website itself loads just fine, but videos only display error messages when users attempt to play them.
According to DownDetector, which...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources