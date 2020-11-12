Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

YouTube videos won't play right now, and maybe that's for the best

Mashable Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
What in the world are Flat Earthers going to do?

Everyone's second-favorite radicalization engine came crashing to a halt late Wednesday afternoon as YouTube videos refused to play. The website itself loads just fine, but videos only display error messages when users attempt to play them. 

According to DownDetector, which...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Bailey Sarian's makeup videos are your new go-to source for true crime coverage

Bailey Sarian's makeup videos are your new go-to source for true crime coverage 00:52

 Although Bailey Sarian initially started her YouTube career to do makeup tutorials and product reviews.she believes a lot of her devoted followers and viewers visit her channel for her weekly series, “Murder, Mystery and Makeup” (“MM&M”).her audience — which has grown to 3 million...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Shriram Nene helps wife Madhuri Dixit prepare 'kanda poha' [Video]

Watch: Shriram Nene helps wife Madhuri Dixit prepare 'kanda poha'

Actor Madhuri Dixit has been posting cooking videos on her YouTube channel. In a new video, Madhuri takes fans through the steps of making kanda poha. In the video, the actor is joined by her husband,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published
Pet rat absolutely loves his doggy best friend [Video]

Pet rat absolutely loves his doggy best friend

This concerned rat gives the dog the once over to make sure he's nice and healthy. Cuteness overload!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:31Published
These are the 15 most-liked videos on YouTube [Video]

These are the 15 most-liked videos on YouTube

These are the most popular YouTube videos that had users hitting “like” extra hard.15. Blackpink – ‘(DDU-DU DDU-DU)’15,621,814 likes.14. Adele – ‘Hello’16,051,880 likes.13. Shawn..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published