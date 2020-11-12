PUBG will return to India with a new game…PUBG Mobile India Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Two months after the Indian government banned PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG) along with 118 other Chinese apps, PUBG Corp today announced that the game is making a return to the country. South Korea’s KRAFTON Inc, which holds rights for PUBG, announced that it’s going to make a new game, PUBG Mobile India, to alleviate security and privacy concerns. Few days after the ban, the corporation said that it’ll try to bring the game to India soon. It also distancing itself from Tencent, PUBG’s distributor, and developer in India. The game was initially banned because of Tencent’s Chinese routes and increasing tension…



