PUBG will return to India with a new game…PUBG Mobile India
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Two months after the Indian government banned PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG) along with 118 other Chinese apps, PUBG Corp today announced that the game is making a return to the country. South Korea’s KRAFTON Inc, which holds rights for PUBG, announced that it’s going to make a new game, PUBG Mobile India, to alleviate security and privacy concerns. Few days after the ban, the corporation said that it’ll try to bring the game to India soon. It also distancing itself from Tencent, PUBG’s distributor, and developer in India. The game was initially banned because of Tencent’s Chinese routes and increasing tension…
With 47,905 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 86,83,917 on November 12. The total active cases in the country stood at 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hours. The..