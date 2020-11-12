Global  
 

Snapchat now lets you compare in-depth astrology readings with friends

Mashable Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
All is written in the stars. And now, also, on Snapchat.

Snap has just built a full-fledged astrology app within Snapchat itself. Beginning Thursday, users can access their detailed astrological profile — including analyses and personality explanations of their sun, moon, and rising signs, and the positions of the other...
