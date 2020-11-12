Global  
 

At just 2.2MB, Google’s new speech filtering tech is perfect for mobile apps

The Next Web Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Google has plenty of apps on your phone that use speech detection from Google Assistant to Google Translate and Pixel’s nifty recorder app. However, one of the challenges these apps face is separating your voice from other people or background noise. To overcome these challenges, Google’s AI team has built a new lightweight model called VoiceFilter-lite. In 2018, the team unveiled the first VoiceFilter model which used the company’s voice match tech. It’s used in Google Assistant to analyze your speech and sound when you enroll for a service. A lot of times recognizing voices efficiently — technically, achieving better source-to-distortion…

