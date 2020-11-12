Netflix signs David Fincher in a 4-year exclusive deal

Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

It’s official: Netflix has signed revered filmmaker and director David Fincher in an exclusive four-year deal. The artist, which has directed cult classics like Fight Club, Se7en, The Social Network, Zodiac, and Gone Girl, revealed the news in an interview with French outlet Premiere. There aren’t many details as to what the partnership involves, but the move makes perfect sense given the pair’s evolving relationship. [Read: Traders dump Zoom for Expedia as Pfizer vaccine teases life after COVID] Fincher’s collaboration with Netflix dates back to House of Cards, for which he directed the opening two episodes and served as an executive producer. He followed up the success…



