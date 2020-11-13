Global  
 

The Banks family is back in the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reunion trailer

Mashable Friday, 13 November 2020
Few '90s sitcoms have had the staying power and cultural impact of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, so much so that it's hard to believe the show premiered 30 years ago. HBO Max, which now streams all six seasons of the show, brought the cast back together to film a reunion special that will air a week before Thanksgiving this...
